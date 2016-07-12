Lady Panthers – 2nd Place @ RS Tourney
Wed, 12/07/2016 - 16:52 News Staff
By Stephen Forester
The Gorman Lady Panthers participated in their first tournament of the season, the Rising Star Tournament in Rising Star this past weekend. The tournament was great for the Lady Panthers, winning 2 of the 3 games they participated in. The bracket started off well for Gorman, winning the first two. However, in the championship game, they fell to Richland Springs, 37-29.
