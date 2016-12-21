Lady Panthers Falls To Huckabay In District Opener
Wed, 12/21/2016 - 15:11 News Staff
By Stephen Forester
The Gorman Lady Panthers opened their 2016-17 A District 18 schedule with a home game against the Huckabay Lady Indians. Huckabay started strong, finished strong and dominated the district matchup with the Lady Panthers, 64-27. While the Lady Panthers could only muster double digits in one quarter, the Lady Indians scored double digits in each of the four quarters.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/