Lady Panthers Too Much for Gustine

By Stephen Forester

The Gorman Lady Panthers continued their non-district part of their hoops schedule with a match up against the Gustine Lady Tigers this past Friday evening in the Panther gymnasium. The Lady Panthers were just too much for the Lady Tigers, 48-8. Leading the way for Gorman were Briana Landa and Mayra Ramirez. Landa finished the game as high scorer with 12 points. Ramirez was just a point behind Landa with 11.

