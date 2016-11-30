Lady Panthers Win 3 Before Thanksgiving
Wed, 11/30/2016 - 16:50 News Staff
By Stephen Forester
The Gorman Lady Panthers played 3 games last week before the Thanksgiving holidays. In the first game, the Lady Panthers made easy work of the Gustine Lady Tigers. The final in this one was 48-8. Leading all scorers in the game against Gustine was Briana Landa with 12 points. Mayra Ramirez finished with 11.
