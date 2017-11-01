Lady Rangers Return To Play With Win Over Howard
Wed, 01/11/2017 - 15:46 News Staff
By Tommy Wells
RANGER, Texas – Brynae Thompson and Gianne Oates both poured in four points in the fourth quarter on Wednesday and powered the Ranger College Lady Rangers to a 39-38 non-conference victory over the Howard College Lady Hawks in front of a small crowd in the Ron Butler Gym.
