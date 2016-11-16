Lady Wildcats Rout Gustine in Opener
Wed, 11/16/2016 - 15:41 News Staff
By Stephen Forester
Basketball season has begun for the Rising Star Lady Wildcats for the 2016-17 season. The Lady ‘Cats traveled to Gustine this past week to open their non-district schedule. The ‘Cats completely dominated the game, leading from the beginning and routing the Lady Tigers 47-11.
