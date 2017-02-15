Late Jacksboro Surge Ends Lady Mav Season

By Stephen Forester

In a game of two evenly matched teams, the Eastland Lady Mavs (District 7 #3 seed) and the Jacksboro Tigerettes (District 8 #2 seed) went toe-to-toe for 32 minutes Tuesday evening in the Bi-District round of Region 1 AAA. The Lady Mavs were down 28-26 after three tough quarters of play. The action was quite physical with little participation from the referees.

