Loboes – District Champs Again…Area Round Stings Again

The 2016 version of the Cisco Loboes began the season with several questions offensively. Who would step up at the running back position? Would Gayle be able to handle the QB starting role? What about the OL? Dylan Brunson was back for his senior year in the middle of the defense, so Coach West knew that the defense would be ok. A new district awaited the Loboes this season with new district foes Coleman and Tolar. A very tough pre-season proved helpful for the Loboes as they fared well, only falling to Wall. Key wins against Eastland and Coleman would provide this year’s Loboes another district title. However, the Area round would be the farthest they would get…