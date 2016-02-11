Loboes “D” Stops Rattlers

By Stephen Forester

The coin toss is one of those pre-game events that often gets overlooked. It becomes part of the ritual to ‘get through’ before the kickoff. However, it can sometimes mean all the difference in a tight game after the half. In the AAA district 4 contest this past Friday evening between the Cisco Loboes and Tolar Rattlers, the winner of the coin toss was the Tolar Rattlers. They decided to take the opening kickoff instead of deferring the second half.