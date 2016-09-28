Loboes End Lions’ 44-Game Home Win Streak

By Stephen Forester

It had been since 2007 that the 2A Division 2 Albany Lions had lost at home. In fact, they lost twice at home that year, to the Roscoe Plowboys (a district opponent, the last game of the year) and to the Cisco Loboes (a non-district opponent in week 3). That year, the Loboes thumped the Lions 51-0 on their way to a blustery, cold State semi-final loss to Canadian in Lubbock. Last Friday’s matchup was the first time since 2007 that the Loboes and Lions have hooked up in a regular season game. Several times over the years they have scrimmaged on another.