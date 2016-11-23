Loboes Fall To Childress In OT

By Stephen Forester

The Cisco Loboes traveled up to Wichita Falls City View this past Friday evening to take on the AAA District 1 runner-up Childress Bobcats for the Region 1 Area championship. On a brisk November evening, the Loboes fought valiantly, driving down the field in 40 seconds to score and send the game into overtime. The Bobcats would, however, come out on top and eliminate the Loboes from the playoffs, 28-21.

