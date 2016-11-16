Loboes Skin Bucks By 37
Wed, 11/16/2016 - 15:43 News Staff
By Stephen Forester
The Cisco Loboes traveled to Big Spring for their AAA Division 2 Region 1 Bi-District matchup with the Alpine Bucks this past Thursday evening. Cisco was the Division 2 District 4 champion (8-1, 5-0) while the Bucks were the 4th place team from Division 2 District 3 (4-6. 1-3).
