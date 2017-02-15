Loboes Sweep Mavericks in Hoops 58-31
Wed, 02/15/2017
By Stephen Forester
The Eastland Mavericks and Cisco Loboes met for the second time on the hard wood at the Ray Saunders Gymnasium last Tuesday evening. The Loboes came away with a season sweep over the Mavs with a 58-31 victory. The win pretty much secures the 3rd place in District 7 AAA for the Loboes, with a most likely date with Nocona next week in the bi-district round of the playoffs. At this point in time, the Mavs were unlikely to have a chance for the playoffs.
