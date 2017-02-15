Loboes Sweep Mavericks in Hoops 58-31

By Stephen Forester

The Eastland Mavericks and Cisco Loboes met for the second time on the hard wood at the Ray Saunders Gymnasium last Tuesday evening. The Loboes came away with a season sweep over the Mavs with a 58-31 victory. The win pretty much secures the 3rd place in District 7 AAA for the Loboes, with a most likely date with Nocona next week in the bi-district round of the playoffs. At this point in time, the Mavs were unlikely to have a chance for the playoffs.

