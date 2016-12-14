Home

Loboes Win Stamford Tourney

Wed, 12/14/2016 - 15:50 News Staff
By Stephen Forester
 
The Cisco Loboes competed in their second tournament of the year, the Stamford basketball tournament in Stamford, Tx. The Loboes had a very successful tourney this past weekend, winning all 5 games and taking the tourney championship. There were no all-tournament selections but Duane Walkingstick averaged 16 points a game.
 
