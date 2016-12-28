Mavericks – New Coach Leads to Playoff Run Again

The 2016 version of the Eastland Mavericks began with a new coach at the helms. After the surprise resignation at the beginning of 16, the Mavs found a “hometown” guy to take the reins. Coach James Morton began his tenure with the Mavs with a good season and another playoff run. A new district awaited the Mavericks this season with new district foes Coleman and Tolar. A very tough pre-season proved helpful for the Mavs as they fared well, only falling to Wall and Clyde. Key wins against Tolar and Coleman would provide this year’s Mavs with a shot at the district title and a playoff spot. However, the Area round would be the farthest the Mavs would get…