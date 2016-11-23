Mavericks Fall To Wildcats

By Stephen Forester

The Eastland Mavericks traveled up to Vernon High School this past Friday evening to take on the AAA District 1 champion Canadian Wildcats for the Region 1 Area championship. On a cold November evening, the Mavericks fought heroically, coming back from a 21-0 deficit to be within 7. The Wildcats would, however, come out on top and eliminate the Mavericks from the playoffs, 34-20.

