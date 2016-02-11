Mavericks Slay Dragons By 61

By Stephen Forester

The Eastland Mavericks did everything right Friday evening in Bangs while the Dragons just couldn’t get on track. The AAA Division 2 District 4 matchup was practically over after one quarter of play. Chris Martinez rushed for 117 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Mavericks’ 69-0 annihilation of the Dragons. Martinez has rushed for over 100 yards in all but one of the Mavs’ games this season. The 117 from the Bangs game gives him 1,273 rushing yards on the year. That’s an average of 141.4 yards a game.