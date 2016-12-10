Mavericks Trap Rattlers

By Stephen Forester

The Eastland Mavericks opened their AAA District 4 schedule this past Friday evening with a road trip to Tolar to take on the much improved Rattlers. The Mavericks dominated the Rattlers from the opening kickoff and kept the home team off the scoreboard for almost three quarters. Chris Martinez rushed for 4 touchdowns, scored a 2-point conversion and caught a TD in helping the Mavs open their district schedule with a 57-20 thrashing of the previously unbeaten Rattlers.