Mavs Dominate Bulldogs

By Stephen Forester

Looking to rebound off the blowout loss to the Peaster Greyhounds, the Eastland Mavericks had to wait an extra day. Due to the expected inclement weather on Friday evening, the Mavericks game with the Millsap Bulldogs was postponed until Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs were hoping that the Mavs had postponed the offense showing up, but their hopes were dashed.