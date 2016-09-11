Panthers Hold Off Cardinals – Playoff Bound!!

By Stephen Forester

For the first time since 2008, the Gorman Panthers entered Friday night’s contest with the Lingleville Cardinals with a chance to go to the playoffs. Of course, back in ’08, it was 12-man football. And now the Panthers are learning the ‘ropes’ in 6-man football.

