Panthers Hold Off Cardinals – Playoff Bound!!
Wed, 11/09/2016 - 16:18 News Staff
By Stephen Forester
For the first time since 2008, the Gorman Panthers entered Friday night’s contest with the Lingleville Cardinals with a chance to go to the playoffs. Of course, back in ’08, it was 12-man football. And now the Panthers are learning the ‘ropes’ in 6-man football.
