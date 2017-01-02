Peaster Spoils Lady Mavs’ Upset Bid
Wed, 02/01/2017 - 15:51 News Staff
By Stephen Forester
The Eastland Lady Mavericks traveled to Peaster this past Friday evening to take on the Lady ‘Hounds in a much-anticipated matchup after the Lady Mavs’ disposed of the Brock Lady Eagles last week. The Lady Mavs were looking to make it 2 upsets in a row. And for the first three quarters, the Lady Mavs and Hailee Stacy were in control. Something clicked however on the Lady ‘Hounds team meeting transitioning to the fourth quarter.
