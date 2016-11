By Stephen Forester

The Gorman Lady Panthers were well represented at the 1A Region 3 Cross Country meet this past Saturday at the Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie, Tx. Jessica Ramirez finished in 21st position after the 2-mile race. After the 4 qualifying teams’ individuals were taken out of the finals list, Ramirez was the 10th best finish, qualifying her for the 1A State Meet.