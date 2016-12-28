Ranger – New Coach Instills New Hope
Wed, 12/28/2016 - 16:46 News Staff
The Ranger Bulldogs have struggled for many years. At the beginning of the summer, the Bulldogs were without a coach. MK Hamilton has taken on the challenge to change things at Ranger. Without the advantage of off-season and a full summer workout, Hamilton jumped right in for the Bulldogs.
