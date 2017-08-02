Ranger Bulldogs

Josh Blakley (r), head Baseball Coach at Ranger College, introduces Josh Hendrickson, Australian fire-baller and Ranger ace, to the Board of Regents. Hendrickson, from Perth, Australia, pitched for his native Australia in Mexico City at the World Baseball Games where he started against Japan and made two relief appearances.

