Rising Star – New Coach, Tough Season
Wed, 12/28/2016 - 16:51 News Staff
The Rising Star Wildcats had a tough year in 2016. New coach Randy Jones had his hands full as most of last season’s playoff team graduated. Most of the players Coach Jones was left with did not have much varsity experience. He did the best he could with the players he had, and all are eager to improve and play next year.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/