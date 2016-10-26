Rising Star Drops District Opener to Strawn, 50-0

By Tommy Wells

RANGER, Texas – Juliya Hupkovska and Bojana Antunovic had been waiting for the better part of the last two seasons for that one win that showed proof the Ranger College women’s volleyball team was moving down the road of respectability. They found that win on Monday evening in front of a loud crowd in the Ron Butler Gymnasium. Backed by solid performances from Hupkovska, Antunovic and Shayla Roby, the Lady Rangers pulled off a stunning 3-1 victory over 19th-ranked Odessa College that included late rally that helped the team battle back from a 5-point deficit in Game 4.