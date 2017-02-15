Turnovers Big In Cisco’s loss to Bowie

By Stephen Forester

The Bowie Lady Rabbits proved Tuesday evening why they are the District 8 champs and ranked #8 in the state. The Cisco Lady Loboes hung with Bowie for about a quarter but the Lady Rabbits were just too much for the young Lady Loboes, 53-25. Turnovers all evening would prove to be extremely costly for Coach Kilpatrick and the Lady Loboes. The shots early in the first quarter were not falling for the Lady Rabbits, giving Cisco a chance to stay in the game.

