Turnovers Key In District Title Game

By Stephen Forester

There are always those moments in big games that a play or two swings the momentum and provides one team or the other the drive to win. In the District 4 championship game this past Friday evening, the Eastland Mavericks found themselves on the wrong side of those momentum swinging plays while the Cisco Loboes were on the right side.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/