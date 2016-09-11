Home
Team Captains for the Loboes...Kase Gayle (7), Seth Allen (42), Silas Ingram (52) and Dylan Brunson (20).Team Captains for the Mavericks...JR Fullen (82), Austin Bethea (81), Jacob Davis (54) and Peyton Bird (76).

Turnovers Key In District Title Game

Wed, 11/09/2016 - 16:21 News Staff

By Stephen Forester

There are always those moments in big games that a play or two swings the momentum and provides one team or the other the drive to win. In the District 4 championship game this past Friday evening, the Eastland Mavericks found themselves on the wrong side of those momentum swinging plays while the Cisco Loboes were on the right side.

