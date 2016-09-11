Wildcats Lose Season Finale To Cowboys, 52-13

By Stephen Forester

Coach Jones on the Wildcats’ final district loss to Woodson: We started out pretty good at the first. They scored and then we scored as well, took the lead, 7-6. After that…my quarterback went down and he was out. The young man we put in is a freshman, he did the best he could. We just couldn’t sustain any drives. And he is a very important defensive player for us, too.

