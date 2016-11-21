Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Lead Copper Rule for Community Water Systems Form 20681a

Lead Exceedance Public Education Requirements FOR COMMUNITIES

The CITY OF RANGER public water system (PWS) found elevated levels of lead in drinking water in the building(s) or residences during the September 12, 2016 Lead and Copper sampling. Lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Please read this information closely to see what you can do to reduce lead in your drinking water.

This notice is being sent to you by the CITY OF RANGER PWS Texas State Water System ID # 0670004 on November 21, 2016.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and the CITY OF RANGER PWS are concerned about lead in your drinking water. Although most sinks had low levels of lead in the drinking water, some had high lead levels above the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) action level of 15 parts per billion (ppb), or 0.015 milligrams of lead per liter of water (mg/L).

Please note, this is not a violation under federal or state law, it does however, prompt the CITY OF RANGER PWS to post Lead Public Education and have a program in place to minimize lead in your drinking water. This program may include adding corrosion control treatment, source water treatment, and if necessary replacing lead service lines. If you have any questions about how we are carrying out the requirements of the lead regulation, please give us a call at (254) 647–3522. This document explains the simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by reducing your exposure to lead in drinking water while in the CITY OF RANGER PWS homes(s).

Health Effects of Lead

Lead can cause serious health problems if too much enters your body from drinking water or other sources. It can cause damage to the brain and kidneys, and can interfere with the production of red blood cells that carry oxygen to all parts of your body. The greatest risk of lead exposure is to infants, young children, and pregnant women. Scientists have linked the effects of lead on the brain with lowered IQ in children. Adults with kidney problems and high blood pressure can be affected by low levels of lead more than healthy adults. Lead is stored in the bones and it can be released later in life. During pregnancy, the child receives lead from the mother’s bones, which may affect brain development.