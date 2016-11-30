URGENT NOTICE! WATER MAIN BREAK PUTS CITY WITHOUT WATER

A leak in the main water supply line to the City of Eastland has prompted for the call of a MANDATORY curtailment of ANY & ALL NON-ESSENTIAL WATER USEAGE for the entire CITY OF EASTLAND as well as the City of Carbon and some areas of Westbound Water Supply..

Both storage tanks are empty and the city only has what water remains in the water lines.

It is hoped the repairs will be completed by late this afternoon.

Please turn off any lawn sprinkling systems, swimming pools and other NON-ESSENTIAL watering until further notice.