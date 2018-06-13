Friendship Meal - June 19 “Brisket”

The Friendship Meal for the month of June will be at the Conrad Hilton Center on Tuesday, June 19.

The menu is a favorite. Brisket, beans, potato salad, dessert and all the fixings. The last time brisket was served, 40 people attended the meal; currently the dinner averages 30 attendees.

