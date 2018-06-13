Are You Ready for Some Pie??

The 2nd Annual Cisco Pie-Fest is THIS weekend, Friday and Saturday, June 15 & 16. There are all kinds of events planned for the two-day event from a pie buffet to children’s games, bounce houses to a pie-in-the-face to a car show and don’t forget the music all day.

Here’s the lineup of family-friendly activities going on this weekend celebrating ‘PIE’ in Cisco:

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/