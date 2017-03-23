Arrests and Charges Made Criminal Mischief, Burglary of Habitation in Cisco

On 03-20-2017 Cisco Police noticed that 5 vehicles had slashed tires. The vehicles were parked behind the Prosperity Bank parking lot. There was also damage done from spray paint where 2 of the vehicles had been tagged. We also learned that there had been substantial damage done to the Cisco High School Football field and some of the statues. The same people also Tagged the football field. Cisco Police along with the Cisco ISD SRO worked together to find the people responsible for several crimes including Burglary of a Habitation.

Arrested and charged with two felony criminal mischief, one misdemeanor criminal mischief, Burglary of a habitation and engaging in organized crime were:

1) Dominick Lee Pickett 18 YOA B/M

2) Scott Author Reynolds 20 YOA W/M

3) Jimmy Ray Eden Jr. 25 YOA W/M

4) 15 YOA B/M Juvenile