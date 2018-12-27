CHS Freshman Finishes 2nd at Junior National Rodeo Finals!!

For the fourth consecutive year, Cisco High School freshman, Jadon Hayes, participated in the Junior National Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas, NV during a 10-day span in December.

Hayes finished 2nd in the 12-13 category in bull riding with a score of 220.00.

He also finished 7th in the saddle bronc with a score of 108.

Hayes competed in one more event, bareback riding, but did not place.

