Council Approves Funding for WTP with NO Rate Increase for City

In a special called meeting of the Cisco City Council, the board approved several resolutions to accept and approve grant monies for the water treatment plant.

3 ordinances and 3 resolutions were approved by the council to help fund the water treatment plant and the waste water plant.

