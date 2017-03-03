Eastland County-Two Still At Large

Callahan County Sheriff, Terry Joy confirmed this morning that the escapee, Arthur Thurman and accomplice Baily Olivas are still on the run after abandoning their truck in Cisco Texas.

Sheriff Joy said he thought they were possibly in another vehicle a BMW 07 4-door black over beige license plate number CG1-0067.

Thurman was in Callahan County jail on a warrant out of Oklahoma on drug charges and was awaiting pickup from there. While in Callahan County Jail he was made a trustee.

He was a cook at the jail and went to take the trash out and was seen taking his shirt off and jumping into a pickup driven by Baily Olivas.

When the Sheriff went back and listened to a phone conservation by the two men is how he realized who the driver was.

Olivas is from Dripping Springs Texas and has no prior record.

Sheriff Joy talked to his mother this morning and is hoping she can talk him into giving himself up.

Arthur has burns over his body due to a oil field accident a few years back.

Sheriff Joy said he would like to thank the Wilks for all their help assisting with the search of these men. He said they are so good to law enforcement.

Dan Wilks assisted with his helicopter and Scott Penn the pilot and David Stanley -Security. Great bunch of people and Eastland County is blessed to have them.

Joy also wanted to thank all the Law Enforcement from Eastland County that assisted in the search and Sheriff Bradford.