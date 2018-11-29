FREE COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING - The Conrad Hilton Center was abuzz Thursday morning with the sounds of laughter, fellowship and the smells of turkey and the fixings. Many local organizations (including Bible Baptist, Faith Baptist, the Cisco Police Department, the Cisco Senior Nutrition Program, ProFrac, Heffs Burgers, Eastland County Today) came together to feed those who needed a meal on Thanksgiving Day and those who couldn’t get out for a meal. THANKS to all who donated and who helped. It was a GREAT day!! Photo by Stephen Forester

