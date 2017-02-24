FREE Tax Preparation and e-File

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) service will be available again this year with sites in Cisco, Brownwood, Coleman, Comanche and Brady. VITA is a free, IRS-sponsored program to help low and middle-income workers and retirees have their federal income taxes prepared and filed electronically by an IRS certified volunteer. VITA also ensures that workers receive all the tax credits to which they are entitled.

