Holy Rosary Awards Torres Scholarship
To celebrate the life and memory of Margaret Torres, the Altar Society of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church established the Margaret Torres Higher Learning Scholarship in 2017. This $1,000 scholarship, provided for the Fall Semester, promotes education for our young people – an idea that was so very important to Margaret. She worked as a Teacher’s Aide – helping children learn to read – in the Cisco Independent School District for many years. We enjoyed Margaret’s wit and wisdom for over 87 years, and we remember her often with a smile.
