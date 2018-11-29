Press Release from CEDC

About a week ago, a petition surfaced that could threaten the existence of the economic development corporations and would certainly weaken and damage the future of our great community….

The petition could bring on an election that would lower the income of the corporations by nearly 90%. This would close our doors. The funds would be redirected, if approved by the voters, to the city for use as they saw fit.

Should this happen?

10 years ago, downtown Cisco was virtually dormant. Over 75% of the downtown buildings were vacant, burned out, falling in or used for storage. Today over 90% of the buildings are occupied and most with new retail stores that are alive and well.

How did this happen?

