STATE HIGHWAY 6 REOPENS TO TRAFFIC NORTH OF CISCO 

Feb. 24, 2017

NEWS RELEASE

BROWNWOOD DISTRICT

CISCO – The Texas Department of Transportation is pleased to announce the opening of State Highway 6 north of Cisco in

Eastland County following a nearly nine-month closure.

On June 2, 2016, historic rainfall resulted in massive amounts of water overflowing the top of the nearby Lake Cisco dam.

The rushing water washed away the earthen embankment carrying the four lane highway, leaving a gap more than 200 feet wide.

Residents living north of the washed out area, as well as motorists traveling between Cisco and the Shackelford County towns of Moran

and Albany were forced to take lengthy detours.

TxDOT engineers determined that instead of rebuilding SH 6 in its previous form, a bridge was needed to reduce the risk of future

highway damage in the event of similar flooding. TxDOT staff quickly designed a modern concrete bridge spanning 255 feet.

In July, an emergency construction contract in the amount of $3,539,010.50 was awarded to Flatiron Constructors, Inc. of

Austin to build the new bridge.

TxDOT appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding as we have worked with our construction partners to reopen SH 6 as

quickly and safely as possible.

TxDOT’s Brownwood District includes Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Lampasas, McCulloch, Mills, San Saba and Stephens counties.