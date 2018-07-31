Steele is New CISD Superintendent!!

After a two month search, the CISD Board of Directors picked a lone finalist 3 weeks ago, naming Dr. Ryan Steele as the man. Both the school board and Ryan had 21 days to mull over the decision and make sure it was the right one.

At a special called meeting on Monday night, July 31, the board watched as Dr. Steele signed his contract and became the new Superintedent of the Cisco Independent School District.

