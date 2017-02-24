Waverly’s To Receive Bids For Façade Improvement

The Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Cisco Development Corporation was held on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 4:00 P.M. at the Cisco Development Corporation offices, 701 Conrad Hilton Blvd., Cisco, TX

In new business, the CDC discussed two items.

In consideration and possible action on a request from Bill Williams to make an offer to purchase the real property at 209 East 8th, owned by Susan Evans, a motion was made to make an offer with a stipulation that the building be cleaned out and subject to inspection by CDC. It was seconded and the motion carried.

