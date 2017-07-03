NOTICE OF MEETING

March 7, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the City of Gorman Economic Development Corporation will meet in a regular scheduled meeting at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 in the Meeting Room at Prosperity Bank (due to Community Center roof collapse) to consider the following agenda items:

Prayer

Call to Order Approve minutes Approve bills Old/New business Election of new EDC officers Hardin’s BBQ Gary Shirley FCA donation Yearbook ad Director’s Report Adjourn

Any of the above and foregoing agenda items which require action, may be acted upon by the EDC. The Gorman EDC reserves the right to convene into Executive Session on any of the above items, if said items qualify pursuant to Article 6552.17 Vernon’s Civil Statutes, Section 2 (2) Legal; Section (f) Real Estate/Donations; Section (g) Personnel; or Section 2(i) security.

Posted by order of City of Gorman Economic Development Corporation.

Posted on this 4th day of March, 2017 at 2:30 pm.