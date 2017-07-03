City of Gorman Economic Development Corporation will meet
NOTICE OF MEETING
March 7, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the City of Gorman Economic Development Corporation will meet in a regular scheduled meeting at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 in the Meeting Room at Prosperity Bank (due to Community Center roof collapse) to consider the following agenda items:
Prayer
- Call to Order
- Approve minutes
- Approve bills
- Old/New business
- Election of new EDC officers
- Hardin’s BBQ
- Gary Shirley
- FCA donation
- Yearbook ad
- Director’s Report
- Adjourn
Any of the above and foregoing agenda items which require action, may be acted upon by the EDC. The Gorman EDC reserves the right to convene into Executive Session on any of the above items, if said items qualify pursuant to Article 6552.17 Vernon’s Civil Statutes, Section 2 (2) Legal; Section (f) Real Estate/Donations; Section (g) Personnel; or Section 2(i) security.
Posted by order of City of Gorman Economic Development Corporation.
Posted on this 4th day of March, 2017 at 2:30 pm.