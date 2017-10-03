Eastland County Water Supply District Notice of Meeting

ECWSD will meet on Thursday, March 16, 6:00 P.M. at the Filtration Plant - 802 FM 2461 S., Ranger, Texas.

Agenda

A. Meeting Called to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer

C. Hibbs & Todd Update

D. Update from City Representatives

E. Comments from Board Members

F. The Board of Directors may Discuss or Take Action on any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Action necessary from Engineer Update

2. Action necessary from Comments from Board Members

3. Discuss / Update and Approve ECWSD’s Investment Policy

4. Discuss / Approve granting the ECWSD Board President authority to sign an APPLICATION FOR AMENDMENT TO A WATER RIGHT document for the ECWSD

5. Discuss / Consider / Approve starting a Comprehensive Predictive Maintenance Program offered by Pierce Pump and/or ISI Inc. on all of ECWSD pumps and motors

6. Discuss / Approve an offer for new boat docks

7. Review Monthly Financial Report

8. Approve Minutes of the February 16, 2017 Meeting

9. Approve Accounts Payables

10. Approve Secretary’s Reimbursement of Monthly Expenses

11. Cancel Election for 5/6/17 Due to No Opposition of Current Directors

Ranger (Green & Adams) - Eastland Jones & Griffin

12. Update

13. Executive Session in Accordance with Government Code Section * Discuss Potential Contract with Severn Trent

14. Reconvene in Open Session for Action from Executive Session

G. Adjourn

3-10-16

Carrie Goodman