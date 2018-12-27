Anglin Gives College Report to Rotary

Dr. Thad Anglin gave a Cisco College report to the Rotary Club this past Thursday at lunch.

First, he introduced to the group the NEW Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Colton Wedeking.

Wedeking grew up in Stamford, Tx and graduated college from West Texas A&M. After spending a few years in the midwest area learning the marketing trade, he returned to Texas to be closer to family. Cisco College hired him in the past month to be the new director of marketing and public relations.

