Even At 100, Bonnie Murray Still Making Alterations

Bonnie Murray turned 100 last month, but has no plans to retire.

She has had an alteration business for more than 50 years, and continues today.

Murray had been telling everyone that she would retire when she was 100, but decided to ask for another 10 years.

A birthday celebration was held in the fellowship hall at First Presbyterian Church of Granbury on Saturday, Nov.17. More than 60 family, friends and alteration customers attended.

