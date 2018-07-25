20 YEARS OF DEDICATION

Teresa Brown has been employed at Ace Hardware for 20 years. After that long it’s called your 2nd family! Congratulations to Teresa! Pictured from left to right celebrating Teresa’s anniversary at Ace Hardware are Jason Askins, Carolyn White, Robert Norman, Teresa Brown, Sandy Castillo, Selissa Chamness and Kelly Chamness.

