CITY SEEKS CANDIDATES TO SERVE ON VARIOUS BOARDS

The City of Eastland is currently seeking persons interested in serving on city appointed boards that help make vital decisions for the city’s growth and future. As board vacancies arise, each Board will review their applications and submit a list of applicants to the City Commission for appointment. When multiple applications are received the remaining applications will go on file for future appointments. Each board has their own board member guidelines concerning who may serve.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/